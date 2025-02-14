How to strengthen your defenses naturally: key foods and habits

Published by VozMedia Staff Verified by 14 de febrero, 2025

The immune defenses are mechanisms that each human body implements to combat bacteria, fungi, viruses or any other agents that may affect the immune system. Although it is impossible to keep them in an optimal state at all times, our habits and diet can help strengthen them. Here are some tips to help you achieve that goal:

Eating well is part of the task

Having high defenses is not just about eating in excess or every day, the trick is to do it in a healthy way. Some foods contain properties that can help you fulfill that habit. Among them:

Fruits and vegetables: provided they are to your liking, add fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin C to your daily diet. Their antioxidant properties will help you fight infections, improving the production of white blood cells. Oranges, kiwis, strawberries, broccoli and red peppers are some of those recommended.

Probiotics: these microorganisms present in pickles, Greek or natural yogurt, and kefir, will allow you to balance the intestinal flora, reduce inflammation of the digestive tract and strengthen the immune system.

Garlic: For decades, garlic has been used as a natural option to prevent colds and infections thanks to its properties. Its use or consumption, either raw or added to meals, can help boost your defenses. Avoid using it in excess or if you present any type of allergy.

Ginger: different studies have demonstrated the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of ginger. Depending on how it is used, whether in oils, foods or infusions, you can obtain its different benefits.

Nuts and seeds: If you need an extra load of vitamin E in your body, you can find it in almonds and walnuts. Nuts and seeds are rich in healthy fats, protein and antioxidants.

Improve your daily habits

A good night's sleep is always necessary: Try to sleep without interruptions. It's not just about the number of hours, but the quality of sleep. This will allow you to better cope with the days, and even make them less stressful.

This is the subject of a study reviewed by Fox News, conducted by researchers from the University of British Columbia and Pennsylvania State University: "Specifically, nights of shorter-than-usual sleep duration predicted steeper decreases in positive affect in response to daily stressors, as well as smaller increases in positive affect in response to daily positive events."

Drink water:although the human body is made up of fluid, during the course of the day it is lost. Drinking enough water will allow better functioning of some vital functions, regulate body temperature and also help you eliminate waste. Between juices, sodas or other beverages, opt for water whenever necessary.

Exercise: long or short walks, strength training, stretching, swimming, yoga or pilates will help you to have a better health and body shape. The ideal is to move, this will allow you to improve your circulation, reduce stress and feel more energetic.

Strengthen your defenses in a daily work that requires a minimum of discipline. Remember that if you want to feel better, it is essential to exercise regularly and above all, introduce to your daily diet, foods rich in vitamins. In the medium and long term it will allow you to feel better, and also to see pleasant changes in your body.