Study warns that cancer deaths in men could rise more than 90% by 2050

14 de agosto, 2024

The American Cancer Society (ACS) released a report with a worrying fact for men around the world: over the next 30 years deaths, this type of disease among the male population could increase exponentially.

The percentage was estimated after a series of studies. In them, several Australian researchers analyzed the mortality rates that had up to 30 types of cancer in adult men in 2022. They did so based on data that the International Agency for Research on Cancer extracted from a total of 185 countries and territories.

It was that data that predicted that, between 2022 and 2050, the number of men diagnosed with any type of cancer would increase by nearly 84%, rising from 10.3 million in 2022 to 19 million in 2050.

Not only are cancer diagnoses expected to increase among the male population, an increase in deaths is also expected. Forecast at 93%, the predicted rise in deaths is even higher than that of diagnoses, as revealed in the report issued by the medical association.

Of particular concern is the age bracket of those over 65 years of age. In that group, the ACS estimates, cases are projected to increase to double what they are today. The same will happen with rare cancers, which will also see a significant increase.

The American Cancer Society also warned that the countries that will suffer most from the increase in deaths from this disease in men will be those with lower incomes and lower life expectancy. There, its increase will be "2.5-fold," the researchers wrote:

"Between 2022 and 2050, in Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean, the number of incident cases and deaths is projected to increase 2.5-fold. In contrast, Europe is projected to experience an increase of about one half." Study "Burden of 30 Cancers Among Men: Global Statistics in 2022 and Projections for 2050 Using Population-Based Estimates"

So what can be done to avoid the impact of cancer in men? As detailed by the researchers in the study, screening for men needs to be made even more accessible:

"Strengthening health infrastructure, enhancing workforce quality and access, fostering national and international collaborations, and promoting universal health coverage are crucial to reducing cancer disparities and ensuring cancer equity among men globally." Study "Burden of 30 Cancers Among Men: Global Statistics in 2022 and Projections for 2050 Using Population-Based Estimates"

Along with this, the scientists also recommended that men limit their consumption of alcohol and tobacco, as these two factors are conducive to the early onset of several types of cancer.