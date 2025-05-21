Trump and JD Vance welcomed Louis Prevost, Pope Leo XIV’s "MAGA" brother, to the White House

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 20 de mayo, 2025

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance hosted Louis Prevost, older brother of Pope Leo XIV, at the White House.

Prevost, a Florida resident and U.S. Navy veteran, was accompanied by his wife, Deborah.

The meeting between Trump and Prevost came after the brother of Pope Leo XIV, the first American supreme pontiff in history, gave several interviews in which he revealed family details, including his brother's background as a great student of theology and religious leader.

Prevost, moreover, gained notoriety for his old social media posts, in which he was highly critical of Democrats and clearly pro-Trump. This caught the attention of the president himself, who called Pope Leo's brother a "MAGA" admirer.

“I like the pope and I like the pope’s brother,” Trump told reporters Tuesday after meeting with House Republicans and before the meeting with Prevost. "He's a major MAGA fan."

“I look forward to getting him to the White House,” Trump added. “I want to shake his hand. I want to give him a big hug.”

Prevost had already met with key people in the Trump administration. On May 18, during Pope Leo XIV's inaugural Mass, he sat next to second lady Usha Vance.

He also accompanied Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the U.S. delegation's meeting with the pope on Monday, May 19.

Despite his political preferences, the pope's brother insisted to the press that he did not want to cause problems for Leo XIV because of his ideas.

“I posted it and I wouldn’t have posted it if I didn’t kind of believe it,” Prevost said. “However, I had no idea that what was coming [Leo becoming pope] was coming this soon and I can tell you, since then, I’ve been very quiet, biting my tongue.”

“I don’t want to create waves that don’t need to be there because I’m a MAGA type and I have my beliefs," Prevost added. “I don’t need to create heat for [Leo]. He’s going to have enough to handle as it is without the press going ‘the pope’s brother says this.’ He doesn’t need that.”