Leo XIV sets out his priorities at his Investiture Mass: Love, unity and peace

Published by Israel Duro 18 de mayo, 2025

Leo XIV again showed his own style by clearly marking his priorities for his papacy: love, unity and peace, with the basis of social justice, the key behind the choice of his name.

In front of a packed St. Peter's Square, the pontiff launched a cry that can be read as the roadmap he intends to follow from his position as leader of the more than 1.4 billion Catholics in the world: "We still see too much discord, wounds caused by hatred, violence, prejudice, fear of those who are different, by an economic paradigm that exploits the Earth's resources and marginalizes the poorest."

First tour of St. Peter's Square with the popemobile

Before the ceremony began, Leo XIV greeted the assembled parishioners and toured St. Peter's Square for the first time in the popemobile. During the solemn act, Philippine Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, one of the favorites to be named pope at the beginning of the conclave, was in charge of presenting him with the Fisherman's Ring. Cardinal Zenari placed the Pallium on him.

Visibly moved, and in front of authorities from around the world, including Vice President J.D. Vance, the pope recalled his predecessor, noting that his death left the church "like sheep without a shepherd" until his own election: "I was elected without any merit and, with fear and trembling, I come to you as a brother who wishes to become a servant of faith and joy, walking with you the path of God's love, who wants us all united in one family."

Calls to "cast out the nets" to "save humanity from the waters of evil and death"

From there, his mission, as entrusted to St. Peter himself by Christ, has two main dimensions: "love and unity" and a call to "cast out the nets" for humanity to "save [it] from the waters of evil and death." This mission remains valid today: to cast out the nets always and anew and sail the sea of life so that all may be reunited in God's embrace."

"Peter's ministry is marked precisely by this oblative love, because the Church of Rome presides in charity and her true authority is the charity of Christ. It is never a matter of capturing others with arrogance, religious propaganda or means of power, but always and only of loving as Jesus did," he said.

"Brothers, sisters, this is the time of love!"

This requires that the successor of Peter never gives in to "the temptation to be a solitary leader or a boss above others, becoming domineering over the people entrusted to them." On the contrary, he must serve the faith of the brethren, walking with them. "Brothers and sisters, I would like this to be our first great desire: a united church, a sign of unity and communion, which becomes leaven for a reconciled world." "Brothers and sisters, I would like this to be our first great desire: a united church, a sign of unity and communion, which becomes leaven for a reconciled world."

"Brothers, sisters, this is the time of love! Together, as one people, all brothers and sisters, let us walk to meet God and let us love one another," the pope concluded.