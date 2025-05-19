End of 3-day strike at New Jersey Transit: Train engineers reach key wage deal

Published by Sabrina Martin 18 de mayo, 2025

After three days of strike action that affected tens of thousands of passengers in the New York metropolitan region, New Jersey Transit locomotive engineers and union representatives (BLET) reached a tentative labor agreement on Sunday. If ratified by the workers, the pact would immediately end the strike that began Friday and knocked out service on one of the country's most important commuter rail systems.

Although details of the agreement were not disclosed, trains are expected to resume normal operations on Monday.

The BLET union, representing some 450 engineers, explained that the point of greatest tension in the negotiations was the wage impasse. According to Tom Haas, leader of NJ Transit's union unit, the new agreement improves on the offer rejected last month and proposes a raise that does not compromise the state budget or require fare increases.

"While I won’t get into the exact details of the deal reached, I will say that the only real issue was wages and we were able to reach an agreement that boosts hourly pay beyond the proposal rejected by our members last month and beyond where we were when NJ Transit’s managers walked away from the table Thursday evening," Haas said.

Regional impact and possible resolution

The strike affected about 100,000 daily riders and strained mobility in and around New Jersey, especially with massive events such as Beyoncé concerts at MetLife Stadium, just 10 miles from Manhattan. Pressure from users, local governments and the potential political cost accelerated the negotiations.

The proposal must now be voted on by the union rank and file. Only its final approval will guarantee the full reactivation of the service. Once again, the workers have the final word.