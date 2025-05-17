Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de mayo, 2025

At least 20 people died across the country as a result of the strong tornadoes. Authorities explained that they remain attending to those affected and were continuing rescue efforts. The number of injured is unknown.

The governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, reported that 14 people were killed by the natural phenomenon, according to the record of this Saturday morning. He detailed that the death toll is expected to rise.

"Kentucky, we’re starting today with the tough news that we lost at least 14 of our people to last night’s storms, but sadly, this number is expected to grow as we receive more information. Please pray for all of our affected families," Beshear said on his X account.

The Kentucky situation became known after Missouri officials reported Friday night that at least five people also died from the storms in St. Louis. Barnes-Jewish Hospital spokeswoman Laura High explained that the health center received between 20 and 30 patients from the storm.

15 patients at Children's Hospital Meanwhile, CBS News noted that St. Louis Children's Hospital received 15 patients and two of them are expected to remain at the hospital over the weekend.

St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer lamented what happened and asked citizens to stay in their homes until the storm passes.

"The loss of life and destruction St. Louis has experienced in today’s storm is horrendous, and my thoughts are with everyone whose lives were altered today," Spencer wrote on her X account.

"Our first responders and community are stepping up in tremendous ways to save lives, help those who are injured, provide shelter, and so much more. Thank you", the mayor added.