Terrorist who attempted to assassinate Salman Rushdie sentenced to 25 years in prison
The court decision brings to an end a case that shocked the public, highlighting the serious consequences of the attack against Rushdie, known for his literary work.
Hadi Matar, 27, was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison for the attempted murder of British writer Salman Rushdie in a knife attack in August 2022.
The sentence, handed down by Judge David Foley of Chautauqua County Court, in New York state, is in response to the prosecution's request for the maximum penalty.
The attack left Rushdie with serious injuries, including loss of vision in one eye, liver damage and paralysis in one hand due to injuries caused by the weapon.
Matar, who was convicted earlier this year of attempted murder and assault, also received an additional seven-year prison sentence, followed by three years of supervised release, for second-degree assault on the person accompanying the writer during the incident.
Matar and his relationship with Hezbollah
There are several charges against him, including an attempt to provide support to Hezbollah. Matar is accused of attempting to provide "material support and resources" (including himself and services) to Hezbollah.
In addition, it is alleged that the attack on Rushdie was an act of terrorism motivated by extremist ideologies.
And the last charge, is provision of material support to terrorists, which reinforces the connection between his actions and support for a terrorist agenda.