Terrorist who attempted to assassinate Salman Rushdie sentenced to 25 years in prison

Published by Agustina Blanco 16 de mayo, 2025

Hadi Matar, 27, was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison for the attempted murder of British writer Salman Rushdie in a knife attack in August 2022.

The sentence, handed down by Judge David Foley of Chautauqua County Court, in New York state, is in response to the prosecution's request for the maximum penalty.

The attack left Rushdie with serious injuries, including loss of vision in one eye, liver damage and paralysis in one hand due to injuries caused by the weapon.

Matar, who was convicted earlier this year of attempted murder and assault, also received an additional seven-year prison sentence, followed by three years of supervised release, for second-degree assault on the person accompanying the writer during the incident.

The court decision brings to an end a case that shocked the public, highlighting the serious consequences of the attack against Rushdie, known for his literary work and for facing threats for decades because of his work.