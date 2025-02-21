Terrorist who stabbed Salman Rushdie found guilty of attempted murder

Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 21 de febrero, 2025

Hadi Matar, the man who attacked celebrated writer Salman Rushdie with a knife in August 2022, was found guilty Friday of attempted second-degree murder and second-degree assault.

The verdict, handed down by a jury in Chautauqua County Court, comes after a trial that lasted seven sessions and less than two hours of deliberations.

The attack occurred on Aug. 12, 2022, when Matar, a 27-year-old New Jersey resident, stormed the stage at the Chautauqua Institution in northwestern New York state, where Rushdie was about to deliver a speech. In a seconds-long frenzy, the assailant stabbed the author more than a dozen times in front of a stunned audience.

Rushdie, 77, suffered severe injuries that left him blind in one eye and without mobility in one hand, although doctors who treated him called his survival "miraculous." During the attack, another person on the scene was also injured.

Matar, who did not testify during the trial under his right to remain silent, now faces a sentence of up to 25 years in prison for the charges against him.

However, his legal situation does not end there, as he must still answer to a separate federal case in which he is charged with terrorism offenses for allegedly having provided support for Hezbollah, the Lebanese Shiite militia.

The prosecution highlighted the brutality of the assault and the premeditation of the accused, while the defense failed to disprove the evidence presented. With the guilty verdict, the case now moves to the sentencing phase, where Matar's future behind bars will be defined.

Meanwhile, Salman Rushdie, who was not present in court, continues his recovery.

Matar and his relationship with Hezbollah

On July 24, 2024, the US Department of Justice issued a formal indictment against Matar, filed in US District Court, Buffalo, New York.

The charges against him are several, including an attempt to provide material support to Hezbollah. Matar is accused of attempting to provide "material support and resources" (including himself and services) to Hezbollah.

In addition, it is alleged that the attack on Rushdie was an act of terrorism motivated by extremist ideologies.

The last charge is provision of material support to terrorists, this reinforces the connection between his actions and support for a terrorist agenda.