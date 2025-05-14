Judge reduces Menendez brothers' sentence, bringing them closer to parole after 35 years in prison

An image of the Menendez brothers from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. AFP

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 13 de mayo, 2025

Brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez, sentenced in the 1990s to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, took a significant step toward potential freedom Tuesday when Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic, reduced their sentences to "50 years to life."

This decision by Judge Jesic means that, under California's youth offender law, the Menendez brothers are now eligible for parole after spending 35 years behind bars.

In California, the law allows review of sentences imposed on people who committed crimes before the age of 26, and the Menendez brothers were 18 and 21 at the time they committed the crime at their Beverly Hills home in 1989. They were convicted in 1996 in a case that garnered national attention.

The brothers, who have partial backing from their family, appeared by video call and spoke for the first time at a hearing.

Lyle said: "I killed my mom and dad. I make no excuses and also no justification. The impact of my violent actions on my family ... is unfathomable."

Erik also offered apologies to his family: “You did not deserve what I did to you, but you inspire me to do better."

In his decision, Judge Jesic claimed to have considered all the arguments. He was especially surprised by a letter of support for the Menendez brothers sent by a prison official, something he had never seen in 25 years.

"I’m not saying they should be released, it’s not for me to decide," the judge said. “I do believe they’ve done enough in the past 35 years, that they should get that chance.”

The defense, led by attorney Mark Geragos, again recalled the context of sexual and psychological abuse the brothers claimed to have suffered at the hands of their father during the case in the 1990s, and remarked on the transformation and repentance the two have experienced in their extended stay in prison.

“Today is a great day after 35 years,” Geragos said. "We have evolved. This is not the ‘90s anymore. We have a more robust understanding of a lot of things.”

Among the key testimonies, he highlighted that of their cousin Anamaria Baralt, who spoke in favor of the brothers.

“We all, on both sides of the family, believe that 35 years is enough,” Baralt said. “They are universally forgiven by our family.”

The prosecution opposed the judge's decision and argued that the brothers had not fully taken responsibility for their actions and thus did not deserve the reduced sentence.

Now the Menendez brothers' fate will be in the hands of the state parole board, which will determine whether Erik and Lyle can leave prison after more than three decades behind bars.