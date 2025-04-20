Pope Francis appears from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica to celebrate Easter Sunday

Published by Juan PeñaAFP 20 de abril, 2025

Pope Francis, still recovering from severe pneumonia, appeared Sunday on the balcony of the Vatican's St. Peter's Basilica to give his traditional "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city of Rome and the world) blessing.

"Happy Easter," said the 88-year-old Argentine pope, in a wheelchair and without nasal tubes for oxygen, to thousands of faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square for Easter Sunday.

Pope Francis advocated in his Easter message for religious freedom and freedom of thought and affirmed that without respect, peace is not possible. He also said he was concerned about the "growing climate of antisemitism" in the world.

"Where there is no religious freedom or freedom of thought and speech, nor respect for the opinions of others, peace is not possible," the Argentine pope declared.

Meeting with J.D. Vance Pope Francis welcomed U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance on Sunday amidst the Easter celebrations, the Vatican announced, two months after the pope harshly criticized the immigration policy of the government of Donald Trump.



This "private meeting" that lasted "a few minutes" took place just after 11:30 a.m. local time, at the residence of Santa Marta, where the pope lives in the Vatican.

Pope Francis also condemned "the dramatic and undignified humanitarian crisis" in Gaza and called for a ceasefire.

"I appeal to the warring parties: cease fire, release the hostages and provide aid to the people, who are hungry and who aspire to a future of peace," the pope declared.