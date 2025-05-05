Tennessee: Antifa supporter arrested on charges of committing sex crimes against minors

Published by Alejandro Baños 5 de mayo, 2025

Authorities arrested a man in Tennessee who is a member of the Antifa movement for allegedly being part of a plot to obtain explicit images of minors and sexually abuse them.

Joseph Brandon, who is listed as an actor and influencer, is charged with sex crimes against minors and conspiring to sexually abuse a child.

According to information picked up by WBIR Channel 10, Brandon was arrested last week and appeared in court, for the first time, on Thursday.

Reports point to Brandon, along with another man named Michael Bledsoe of Haslett, Michigan, posing as a girl to obtain "sexually explicit" images of other girls of similar ages through platforms such as Snapchat.

Bledose was also arrested, in his case, by Michigan authorities.

One incentive is that Brandon once defined himself as a person who fights against child exploitation, according to information picked up by the Post Millennial.

In addition, he was also singled out for offending the faithful by calling for mass "protests" at churches for not defending the LGBT community, among other causes.