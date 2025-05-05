Published by Williams Perdomo 5 de mayo, 2025

Former German Formula 1 driver and 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Jochen Mass has died at the age of 78, his family confirmed in a statement posted on Instagram on Sunday.

The family detailed that Mass died after complications due to a stroke he suffered in February this year.

"Thank you to everyone for the incredible support we have received. Every single message of positivity was relayed to him, giving him peace and comfort in his last days," the family wrote in the statement.

Mass, AFP recalled, started his F1 career in 1973 with Surtees, before driving for McLaren between 1974 and 1977.

He won one Grand Prix, the 1975 Spanish Grand Prix, although he only scored half the points because the race had to be interrupted before the halfway point due to the accident of his compatriot Rolf Stommelen which resulted in the death of several spectators.

After ending his F1 career in 1982, he switched to endurance racing, where he built up a good track record, especially with Porsche, winning the 24 Hours Le Mans in 1989.