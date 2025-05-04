Real ID deadline: What you should know before you fly as of May 7

Published by Agustina Blanco 4 de mayo, 2025

Starting Wednesday, May 7, travelers in the United States will face new identification rules at airports, as the Real ID Act goes into effect. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has advised that all passengers over the age of 18 will need a Real ID-compliant driver's license or identification card, or an acceptable alternative, to board domestic commercial flights.

This requirement will also apply to access military bases and secure federal buildings, such as courthouses. With the deadline just days away, expect long lines and possible delays at security checkpoints.

What is Real ID?

Real ID is a driver's license or identification card issued by states that meets federal security standards set by the Real ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005 following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

These IDs, designed to be more secure and difficult to counterfeit, are usually marked with a star in the upper right-hand corner, although the design may vary by state.

Deadline

After nearly two decades of delays, May 7 marks the final implementation of Real ID. Originally scheduled for 2008, the law faced multiple postponements due to logistical challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022, the deadline was extended to May 2025, and all states reached compliance to issue compliant IDs in 2020, although many did so earlier.

“Secretary Noem and the Trump administration are enforcing the 2005 REAL ID Act and regulations on May 7, as directed by Congress and the American people," said Adam Stahl, a senior TSA official, in an April statement. Currently, 81% of travelers at TSA checkpoints present acceptable identification, such as a Real ID or passport.

Requirements for obtaining a Real ID



To obtain a Real ID, applicants must go in person to a Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office and present documents verifying: full legal name, date of birth, Social Security number, two forms of proof of primary address, and legal status in the United States.

Specific requirements vary by state, and it is recommended to visit the state licensing agency's website for details.

The approaching deadline has generated a high demand for appointments at DMVs, with long lines in states such as Oregon and Pennsylvania. In some cases, such as in Miami-Dade County, Fla., scammers reselling appointments for up to $250 have been reported.

On that note, the TSA warns that temporary paper IDs issued by the DMV will not be accepted at checkpoints, and it can take up to three weeks to receive the Real ID card in the mail.

Alternatives to Real ID



If you do not have a Real ID, the TSA accepts other forms of identification, such as: a U.S. passport, passport card, permanent resident card, enhanced driver's licenses (EDL) issued by states such as Washington, Michigan, Minnesota, New York and Vermont, and DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST).

Children under the age of 18 do not need to present identification for domestic flights.

Delays and Transition



Travelers arriving at checkpoints without a Real ID or an acceptable alternative will face delays, additional identity checks and, in some cases, may not be admitted to security screening.

The TSA has indicated it will implement a "phased approach" to enforcement, although specific procedures have not been detailed. "Passengers who do not yet have their REAL ID or another TSA acceptable form of ID can expect to face delays, additional screening, and the possibility of not being allowed into the security checkpoint," the TSA said.

The agency recommends arriving at the airport at least three hours before a domestic flight if you do not have a Real ID, to allow additional time for identity verification. Because each airport has different layouts and spaces, the TSA will tailor checkpoint-specific screening procedures, with signage and officers guiding passengers.

How to prepare



To avoid inconvenience, travelers should check to see if their license has the Real ID star (in California, a bear with a star). Those who need a Real ID should schedule an appointment at the DMV as soon as possible, as high demand has reduced availability.

The TSA also suggests carrying a valid passport as backup and reviewing the full list of acceptable IDs here.

"Everybody is responsible for presenting the proper travel documents when they come to the checkpoint," said TSA spokeswoman Patricia Mancha. With only days to go before the deadline, preparation is key to avoid disruptions to travel plans.

After May 7



The May 7 deadline is relevant for those who plan to fly domestically or access federal facilities and do not have a passport or other acceptable identification.

However, those without immediate travel plans can apply for a Real ID after this date, as the process will still be available at DMVs.