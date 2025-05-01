Voz media US Voz.us
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes Salt Lake City

The epicenter of the earthquake was located northwest of the city of Independence, Utah. No fatalities or injuries were reported at this time.

An earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Ritcher scale shook Utah early Thursday morning.

Early reports indicated no fatalities or injuries. However, hundreds of people reported feeling the tremor.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the quake was located about 2 miles northwest of the town of Independence, Utah, at a depth of about 36,000 feet.

Subsequently, the USGS reported several aftershocks in areas near Salt Lake City and in other cities such as Provo, West Jordan, Bountiful and Ogden.

