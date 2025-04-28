Trump to sign two executive orders to fight illegal immigration, one of them targeting sanctuary cities

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 28 de abril, 2025

The White House announced on Monday that President Donald Trump is ready to intensify his offensive against illegal immigration through two new executive orders, one that will target sanctuary cities and another that will give law enforcement more teeth to crack down on criminals, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

According to Leavitt, the first executive order, which seeks to bring Democrats to heel on immigration, will instruct Attorney General Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to "provide a list of sanctuary cities in which local officials are not complying with this federal order and are not complying with federal immigration laws."

“It’s quite simple — obey the law, respect the law, and don’t obstruct federal immigration officials and law enforcement officials when they are simply trying to remove public safety threats from our nation’s communities,” Leavitt insisted.

The new order would come just days after a federal judge ruled that a previous Trump presidential provision - which instructed Bondi and Noem to bar "sanctuary" jurisdictions from accessing federal funds - probably is unconstitutional.

That ruling represented a setback for the Trump Administration, which is waging intense legal battles to enforce presidential immigration provisions, facing multiple rulings against it, both for its policies of mass deportations and for its offensive against cities governed by Democratic authorities that refuse to cooperate with the federal government.

In addition to the order against sanctuary cities, President Trump will sign a second executive order at 17:00 that seeks to "strengthen and unleash America’s law enforcement to pursue criminals and protect innocent citizens," said Leavitt, who was accompanied at a press conference by border czar Tom Homan.

The press conference comes just a day after several federal agencies led by the DEA carried out a mega raid in a clandestine nightclub in Colorado Springs, where more than 100 illegal immigrants were arrested.

Authorities claimed that the venue was frequented by "terrorists" from the Tren de Aragua (TdA) and MS-13, two Latin American criminal gangs that were designated by the Trump Administration as terrorist groups.

The TdA, in particular, is a fast-growing criminal gang that has expanded its operations throughout the Western Hemisphere, even planting cells in the US. Recently, a new leak revealed that the FBI believes the Nicolás Maduro regime may be using members of the Tren de Aragua to destabilize public security in the U.S. and other South American countries such as Colombia, Chile or Peru.