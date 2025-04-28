VOZ apologizes for disruption in our coverage due to massive European blackout

Published by VozMedia Staff 28 de abril, 2025

At VOZ, we deeply regret the interruptions in our news coverage over the past few hours, caused by the widespread blackout that affected Spain, Portugal, Andorra, and parts of France.

Our newsroom, located in the heart of Madrid, was directly impacted by this unprecedented energy crisis that paralyzed the Iberian Peninsula and neighboring regions.

The collapse of the national electrical system, reported on Monday, left our headquarters without power, affecting communication systems, servers, and access to our digital platforms. As a result, we were unable to maintain our usual continuity of publications or respond to real-time information demands, a commitment that has always been the cornerstone of VOZ.

We wish to extend our sincerest apologies to our readers for the inconvenience caused. We understand that in times of uncertainty like these, timely and reliable information is essential.

Our team is currently working tirelessly to restore all operations, adapting to the limitations imposed by the situation and prioritizing coverage of this crisis that has disrupted the daily lives of millions.

We appreciate your understanding and patience as we navigate these challenges.

At VOZ, we remain committed to reporting with rigor and transparency, and we are taking steps to ensure that, to the extent possible, we can keep you informed about developments in this situation and other relevant events.

We reiterate our apologies and are confident in restoring normalcy soon to continue being your trusted source of news.