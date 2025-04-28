The Iberian Peninsula in Darkness: Massive blackout leaves Spain, Portugal, and Andorra without power

Published by Leandro Fleischer 28 de abril, 2025

A widespread collapse of the national electrical system left Spain, Portugal, and Andorra without power on Monday, according to the Spanish newspaper El Mundo. The blackout also affected specific areas of France.

In Seville, Barcelona, and Pamplona, the electricity supply has not yet been restored. Madrid’s Barajas Airport remains without power, while the Valencia metro has suspended operations.

Telephone networks collapsed in multiple areas, disrupting electronic payment systems and causing widespread issues. Additionally, traffic lights stopped functioning, paralyzing traffic in several cities.

The company Red Eléctrica de España, responsible for managing Spain’s electrical grid, activated an emergency plan to restore the supply. According to an official statement, the incident is classified as a “zero energy” event, a total failure of the electrical system across the Iberian Peninsula.

The causes are under investigation

The causes of the outage are still under investigation, but the company assured that all resources are focused on restoring service as soon as possible.

Experts from Red Eléctrica de España explained that this type of collapse can occur due to a sudden surge in energy demand that the system cannot meet or an excess of production that destabilizes the grid. Despite regular efforts to maintain balance, a total failure, like the one that occurred on Monday, can rarely happen.

Total power outage across Spain and Portugal. Currently waiting for a train and all trains suspended. pic.twitter.com/tF9Feo1lRr — Crypto Trader Simon (@cryptotrader_si) April 28, 2025

According to preliminary reports, the failure may be related to a fault in the interconnected European electrical grid, exacerbated by high energy demand and the challenges of integrating renewable energy sources. The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) is working to stabilize the grid and restore the supply.

Following the announcement, reports of gradual energy recovery began to emerge, although most residents still lack electricity service.

Authorities in the affected countries are prioritizing power supply to critical infrastructure, such as hospitals and emergency services. On social media, public concern is growing, with reports of severe disruptions to daily routines and business operations.

News in development.