No winter plans for the kids? These are the best national parks in the USA to visit

Published by VozMedia Staff Verified by 25 de febrero, 2025

Visiting the national parks of the United States during the winter is an unforgettable experience that even the youngest visitors will cherish for a lifetime. If you have in mind to visit one or more of these parks this year, we've compiled a list of the best destinations across the country, along with entry fees and exciting activities to enjoy during your trip. Before setting off, be sure to check the weather conditions and park policies, as they may change seasonally.

Best national parks in winter in the USA

Visiting national parks in the United States with children is not only an option to get them away from the screens, and awaken their love and curiosity for nature, but also to strengthen family bonds. We show you the best options, activities, ticket costs and recommendations, so that your next tourism trip with them is successful.

1. Yellowstone National Park, located between the states of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, is famous for its breathtaking scenery at any time of the year. During the winter, and in the absence of crowds, it is much easier to enjoy it. Recommended activities to do include:

Take a guided tour: This is the best way to enjoy the park’s natural beauty worry-free and alongside experienced professionals. It’s also a great opportunity for the little ones to spot wildlife such as elk, bison, and bears.

This is the best way to enjoy the park’s natural beauty worry-free and alongside experienced professionals. It’s also a great opportunity for the little ones to spot wildlife such as elk, bison, and bears. Visiting the geysers is a one-of-a-kind experience, allowing you to witness the striking contrast of eruptions against the snowy landscape.

is a one-of-a-kind experience, allowing you to witness the striking contrast of eruptions against the snowy landscape. Snowshoeing: in this park there are special routes for children and inexperienced people, and they are relatively short. Which makes it a suitable family plan.

2. Yosemite National Park: located approximately 320 km east of San Francisco, in California, delights visitors with its waterfalls, forests and rock formations. It's a fairly quiet place during the winter, and one that children will love. Among the activities they will be able to do:

Sledding :a fun and safe activity for them, but always with parental supervision.

Visit to the Yosemite Valley Visitor Center features interactive exhibits. Younger visitors can learn in more detail about the park's flora, fauna and geology.

features interactive exhibits. Younger visitors can learn in more detail about the park's flora, fauna and geology. Watching the night sky: In the absence of artificial light, it's easier to observe the stars at night. Something that will certainly impress the little ones.

Yosemite National ParkAlamy Stock Photo/Cordon Press.

3. Grand Teton National Park: Located in the northwest of Wyoming, near Yellowstone, this is one of the best places to enjoy winter activities. The snow-capped mountains are bound to captivate anyone and spark curiosity and wonder in children. It's a place they will undoubtedly never forget. Some of the activities you can enjoy during winter at this park include:

Family hiking : there are routes that can be enjoyed by all members of the family, as they are flat and easy. This will allow children not to get bored along the way. Among them, the Jenny Lake Loop trail .

: there are routes that can be enjoyed by all members of the family, as they are flat and easy. This will allow children not to get bored along the way. Among them, the . Sledding routes : there are different fun routes to do this type of rides, which will provide fun and also enjoy the scenery.

: there are different fun routes to do this type of rides, which will provide fun and also enjoy the scenery. Wildlife viewing: during the winter it is much easier to see animals such as deer or elk, however, it is not guaranteed. Typically, animals tend to head to lower elevations in search of food.

4. Acadia National Park: part of the charm of this national park, located near Bar Harbor, Maine, is the combination of forest, lake and rocky shores. If you choose to visit this park with your family members, you will be able to do activities such as:

Hiking and snowshoeing: there are trails that will allow children to walk without many complications. The entrance to these trails will depend on the park's policies, as they may vary depending on the weather conditions at the time.

5. Bryce Canyon National Park: is located in southern Utah, near the town of Bryce. It is known for its reddish rock formations, and during the winter, the contrast with the snow and clear skies makes it a magnificent place for young and old. Among the activities you can do:

See the Bryce Canyon Visitor Center : there you will find information about this park, plans, sites of interest and suitable hiking trails, and also purchase souvenirs.

: there you will find information about this park, plans, sites of interest and suitable hiking trails, and also purchase souvenirs. Sled rides always attract the attention of children and young adults, and it's an activity your kids are sure to love.

Bryce Canyon National ParkAlamy Stock Photo/Cordon Press.

Entrance fees to U.S. national parks:

Entrance fees to these parks range from $20 to $80. It depends on how you travel: whether by vehicle, bicycle, walking, motorcycle, or if you want an annual pass.

Tips for traveling with children during the winter

Remember to dress them with appropriate clothing: ideally, it should be thermal and waterproof. Do not forget gloves, hats and waterproof boots.

Activities according to age: choose short routes and activities that are not boring or expose the health or welfare of children.

Accommodations and services: do not arrive at the parks unexpectedly, if your goal is to sleep in one of them with your family, there are lodging options, but you should book them in advance.