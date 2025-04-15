Top 5 best board games to enjoy with the family

Published by Virginia Martínez 15 de abril, 2025

Family board games are an excellent alternative to spending quality time together, as they strengthen communication, empathy, encounters and cooperation between parents, children, and siblings. These shared moments allow building closer ties, improving trust and creating memories that last for years.

Incorporating board games into the family routine helps reduce excessive screen use, social media use and fosters important cognitive skills such as strategy, logic and decision-making. Whether during the holidays or a weekend at home, spending time playing together is an enriching experience for the whole family.

The best board games to play as a family



If encouraging these types of games at home is among your goals, we share with you the five best board games to spend hours of fun sharing quality time with your loved ones:

Card game UNO: This is a classic card game that never fails. It is a board game that is simple to learn and where fun is guaranteed. Its success in the market has resulted in different versions of the game. As in all of them, the important thing is to make the rules clear from the beginning. It is ideal for people seven years and older.

Monopoly: No matter how many years go by, it is one of the most iconic board games. It promotes strategic thinking and teaches the value of money, saving and investing. It is ideal for people 8 years old and up, and due to its success, it has several different themes. So you can find cities, countries, and cartoons, among other editions of Monopoly. It is undoubtedly a classic board game that can not be missing in any home.

Jenga: A game that combines emotions and skill, and where patience and concentration are key to removing blocks without knocking down the entire tower. It is ideal for ages six and up and perfect for any family gathering. Every play session will be fraught with nerves and laughter.

A child concentrating executes his next move in Jenga.Pixabay.

Clue: This is the must-have board game if you love solving mysteries at home. With Clue, you can solve the enigmas of a murder and discover three fundamental clues: Who did it, with what weapon, and in what room? It is ideal for ages six and up. It promotes social interaction, patience, memory and logic. There are also versions for younger children.

Apples to Apples: A popular U.S. card game where players must creatively match words and concepts. The recommended age is 12 years old and up. It is a perfect board game for large groups.

These games are the perfect excuse to bond more with the family and disconnect from screens. Whether on vacation or over the weekend, they're a great alternative to reconnecting with those we love the most.