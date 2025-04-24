DOJ files first-time terrorism charges against alleged Tren de Aragua leader

Published by Virginia Martínez 24 de abril, 2025

The Justice Department has indicted Venezuelan national Jose Enrique Martinez Flores, alias Chuqui, 24, an alleged senior member of the Tren de Aragua criminal gang, on five counts related to terrorism and drug trafficking.

President Donald Trump has launched a crackdown on Tren de Aragua, which was designated a global terrorist organization in February alongside several drug cartels and the MS-13 gang.

In mid-March, the Republican administration invoked the Alien Enemies Act—previously used only during wartime—to deport over 200 migrants, mostly Venezuelans accused of belonging to Tren de Aragua, to El Salvador.

"It is a terrorist organization"

The Justice Department stated in a release that he is charged in the Southern District of Texas with providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and with distributing cocaine in Colombia intended for the United States.

This marks the first time Washington has brought terrorism-related charges against a member of the Tren de Aragua.

He remains in custody in Colombia for now, after being arrested there on March 31 under a U.S.-requested arrest warrant.

"TdA is not a street gang – it is a highly structured terrorist organization that put down roots in our country during the prior administration," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi, quoted in the statement.