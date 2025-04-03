US banned diplomatic staff in China from romantic relationships with local nationals

Published by Joaquín Núñez 3 de abril, 2025

The United States barred diplomatic employees and staff in China from having romantic or sexual relationships with Chinese nationals. The measure also reaches their family members and contractors with security clearances.

The Associated Press (AP) reported that the measure was taken by the outgoing ambassador, Nicholas Burns, who left office in January.

"Though some U.S. agencies already had strict rules on such relationships, a blanket 'non-fraternization' policy, as it is known, has been unheard of publicly since the Cold War. It’s not uncommon for American diplomats in other countries to date locals and even marry them," the newspaper said.

Burns extended an earlier version of this policy, which prohibited U.S. personnel from having "romantic or sexual" relationships with Chinese nationals working as guards or support staff at the U.S. Embassy and other consulates in China.

This update was only announced to the personnel involved and does not apply to staff residing outside of China. According to AP, those who do not comply with this directive will be expelled from the Asian country.

Eric Swalwell's case with Christine Fang

In one of the most high-profile media cases in recent years, the House Ethics Committee investigated a romantic relationship that Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) had with Christine Fang, an alleged Chinese spy sent to the United States to woo lawmakers and gather sensitive government information.

"Through campaign fundraising, extensive networking, personal charisma, and romantic or sexual relationships with at least two Midwestern mayors, Fang was able to gain proximity to political power, according to current and former U.S. intelligence officials and one former elected official," Axios reported at the time.

Once the scandal broke, Fang left the United States in 2015, and Swalwell severed all relations with her. Years later, the Ethics Committee resolved to take no action against the California Democrat.