CBP seizes more than 100,000 pills of an unapproved drug from Mexico in Cincinnati

Published by Agustina Blanco 25 de marzo, 2025

Agents from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the Cincinnati port of entry seized last weekend six packages from Mexico containing a total of 102,000 "Artri King" pills, an unapproved and mislabeled drug prohibited by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Authorities note that the shipments, all originating from the same carrier in Mexico and directed to the same residence in California, were declared to customs as "Natural Nutritional Supplement INGR."

However, upon inspection, officials discovered that each box housed 17,000 tablets, with an estimated street value of $47,000.

For her part, the director of Field Operations for the Chicago Office, LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, underlined the seriousness of these types of seizures: "Most people hear about CBP seizing narcotics shipments. However, shipments of unapproved pills are very dangerous too. These pills are not regulated by the FDA and contain harmful chemicals which can lead to medical emergencies or even death.”

A product under scrutiny



Artri King is promoted on various websites and retail stores as a treatment for conditions such as arthritis, muscle pain, osteoporosis and bone cancer. However, laboratory tests conducted by the FDA have revealed that this product, along with similar products such as Ortiga, contains undeclared pharmacological ingredients in its labeling.

These hidden components may interact dangerously with other medications that the consumer is taking, increasing the risk of adverse effects.

Since the FDA issued its first warning about a related product, Artri Ajo King in January 2022, cases of liver toxicity and even deaths associated with the use of this pill have been reported.

The rise of e-commerce has made it easier for foreign vendors to access the US market, but many of these suppliers do not comply with US admissibility regulations.

Drugs manufactured in facilities outside the country often lack the necessary oversight and good manufacturing practices that ensure their safety.

In contrast, products sold legally in the United States must adhere to strict FDA standards designed to protect consumers from irregularities in drug quality and potency.

CBP's mission in the face of emerging threats



CBP plays a key role in screening international passengers and cargo at ports of entry across the country, seeking to detect narcotics, weapons, and restricted or prohibited goods such as this shipment of Artri King.

With a mission that combines the facilitation of lawful trade and travel with the protection of the nation, the agency faces ever-evolving threats. Through constant vigilance, collaboration, innovation and integration, CBP strives to keep America safe and prosperous.

In a context of increasing global trade, the agency's work is essential to safeguarding public health and enforcing federal laws.