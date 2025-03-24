Published by Santiago Ospital 24 de marzo, 2025

Austin, Texas, Police (APD) on Monday found "incendiary" devices in a Tesla showroom.

Officers who went to the building after 8 a.m. "located suspicious devices, and called the APD Bomb Squad to investigate," APD said in a statement picked up by CNBC.

"The devices, which were determined to be incendiary, were taken into police custody without incident," they continued before stating that the investigation was still ongoing and that there were no suspects at this time.

The discovery follows a wave of protests, calls for sabotage and even vandalism against products and facilities of the automaker of Elon Musk, who also heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) of the Trump administration. The latter are linked to his activity at the head of the DOGE.

Those acts resulted in arrests and a public warning from the FBI, which claimed that vehicles, charging stations, storage lots and dealerships had come under attack in at least nine states since January. In recent days, a website that allegedly disseminated private data of the company's customers went viral.

Members of the administration condemned these attacks, with Donald Trump himself suggesting that the perpetrators should be sent to prisons in El Salvador (and acquiring a Tesla himself). Attorney General Pam Bondi called the acts "domestic terrorism" and promised to put anyone who joined behind bars.

Musk, who during the Austin Police announcement was at a cabinet meeting, had tried to calm the waters, assuring that despite his company's complicated present, which also faces falling sales and increased competition, "the future is incredibly bright and exciting."