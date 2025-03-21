Trump suggests jailing Tesla vandals in El Salvador

Published by Juan PeñaAFP 21 de marzo, 2025

President Donald Trump on Friday suggested sending "terrorists" who burn Tesla cars belonging to his administration member Elon Musk to prisons in El Salvador.

"I look forward to seeing these depraved terrorists receive 20 year prison sentences for what they are doing to Elon Musk and Tesla," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. Several Tesla dealerships across the country have been vandalized in recent weeks and the company's stock price has plummeted.

Attorney General Pam Bondi this week called these acts of vandalism against Tesla properties "domestic terrorism" in a public show of support for Musk, the world's richest man.

"Perhaps they could serve them in the prisons of El Salvador, which have recently become famous for their excellent conditions," he added.

His statements are clearly a threat to those who carry out acts of sabotage against the US company. El Salvador's prisons built during Nayib Bukele's term in office have been singled out by several international organizations as prisons where human rights are violated.

Last weekend, the Republican sent more than 200 alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua and MS-13 who were in the United States illegally to El Salvador to be imprisoned.

On Thursday, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the filing of unspecified charges against three people accused of attacking Tesla vehicles, who face five to 20 years in prison.

The three defendants, who were not identified, "will face the full weight of the law" for using Molotov cocktails to set fire to Tesla vehicles and charging stations in Oregon, Colorado and South Carolina, according to the Justice Department.