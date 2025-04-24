UN ambassadors mark 80 years since liberation of Auschwitz

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 23 de abril, 2025

Dozens of U.N. ambassadors from around the world visited the Poland Museum in Warsaw on Tuesday as part of a March of the Living delegation marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

The visit is part of what Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, described in a statement on Tuesday as the largest-ever delegation of ambassadors to join the March of the Living.

“Our journey begins here, in the very place where the fate of so many of our people was sealed,” he stated. “The presence of ambassadors from around the world today is a powerful reminder that the victims’ memories live on, that the world has not forgotten, and that the Jewish people stand strong and move forward with pride.”

The delegation included ambassadors from Latin America, Europe and sub-Saharan Africa, including Argentina, Panama, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Nigeria and Ethiopia.

©️JNS