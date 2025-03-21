Despite Tesla's stock plunge, Elon Musk assures employees that the future is ‘bright’

Published by Joaquín Núñez 21 de marzo, 2025

Elon Musk was enthusiastic about the future of Tesla during a meeting with employees. Despite the drop in shares and sales since the founder's entry into politics, the tycoon assured that what's next for the company is "incredibly bright" and invited staff to "hang on" to their shares.

The aforementioned meeting was streamed live on X and the director of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was seen commenting on recent episodes of vandalism against Tesla cars.

"If you read the news, it feels like . . . Armageddon. (...) I understand if you don’t want to buy our product, but you don’t have to burn it down. Stop being psycho!" he expressed. This increased even more since the launch of DOGE and the tycoon's comments on European politics.

"There are times when there are rocky moments. But what I’m here to tell you is that the future is incredibly bright and exciting," he continued.

The attacks on Tesla have been mounting since June 2024, after Musk publicly endorsed Donald Trump and joined his campaign at events by contributing funds. They first started with verbal condemnations on social media but later turned into actual violence against company cars and dealerships.

From the Trump administration, they harshly condemned the episodes of vandalism against Tesla cars. "I look forward to watching the sick terrorist thugs get 20 year jail sentences for what they are doing," Trump recently noted.

In turn, Attorney General Pam Bondi referred to the attacks as "domestic terrorism" and vowed to act with the full weight of the Department of Justice (DOJ). "Gone are the days of committing crimes without consequences. Let this serve as a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the DOJ will put you behind bars," she added.