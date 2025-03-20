Man pardoned by Biden in January is arrested for gun and drug possession

Published by Sabrina Martin 19 de marzo, 2025

A man whose sentence was commuted by ex-President Joe Biden in January was rearrested in Dothan, charged with drug and firearms possession.

Willie Frank Peterson was arrested last Monday at his State Avenue residence. According to authorities, he faces charges of possession of cocaine, hydrocodone and marijuana, in addition to two counts of unlawful possession of firearms.

Peterson's Case

Peterson had been sentenced in August 2023 to 75 months in prison for drug-related offenses. However, on January 17, just three days after leaving the White House, Biden included his case in a series of commutations, allowing his release the following week.

Peterson's case was linked to Dothan pastor Kenneth Glasgow, half-brother of activist and commentator Al Sharpton. Glasgow was sentenced in July 2023 to 30 months in prison for drug and burglary offenses. Although prosecutors noted that there was no evidence that he sold narcotics, the Justice Department granted him parole on Dec. 31, 2023.

He faces charges in Houston County

Following his arrest, Peterson posted bond and was released from custody while the Houston County court proceedings against him continue.