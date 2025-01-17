Biden commutes 2,500 drug sentences, boasts more pardons than any president in history

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 17 de enero, 2025

On Friday, outgoing President Joe Biden commuted 2,500 sentences of people convicted of nonviolent drug-related crimes. In announcing the news, the Democrat boasted that he is the president who has granted the most pardons and commutations in history.

"Today’s clemency action provides relief for individuals who received lengthy sentences based on discredited distinctions between crack and powder cocaine, as well as outdated sentencing enhancements for drug crimes. As Congress recognized through the Fair Sentencing Act and the First Step Act, it is time that we equalize these sentencing disparities," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

In that sense, the Democrat argued that this measure "is an important step toward righting historical wrongs, correcting sentencing disparities and giving deserving people the opportunity to return to their families and communities after spending too much time behind bars."

"With this action, I have now issued more individual pardons and commutations than any president in U.S. history," he added.

By December, Biden had already agreed to 39 pardons, 1,500 commutations and commuted the sentences of 37 of 40 federal death row inmates.

Among those pardoned in December was Biden's son, Hunter, who was facing convictions in two criminal cases for tax evasion and unlawful possession of a firearm.