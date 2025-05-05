Cinco de Mayo: Why is it commemorated in the U.S.?

Published by Williams Perdomo 5 de mayo, 2025

Every Cinco de Mayo, the Mexican community in the United States comes together to celebrate. Since 1862, Mexicans have marked May 5th as the anniversary of the Battle of Puebla, a historic conflict in which the Mexican army, despite being outnumbered, defeated French troops."

In areas with large Mexican populations, such as California and Texas, the streets come alive with the vibrant colors of traditional Mexican costumes, while the sounds of guitars and ranchera songs fill the air.

Why did the conflict begin?

The Mexican government, grappling with an economic crisis caused by a civil war that lasted nearly three years, requested an extension to settle its debts with Spain, France, and England.

Although the three countries were planning a military intervention, diplomatic negotiations led to a payment agreement for Mexico. However, France failed to honor the agreement and chose to intervene in the country instead.

The victory on May 5th was a significant triumph for the Mexican people, but it did not entirely halt the French Army's advance. After the battle, Napoleon III sent an additional 35,000 soldiers to seize control. Nevertheless, the date remains a historic symbol of Mexico's resistance, marking the day when Mexican troops defended their country's sovereignty.

As National Geographic recalls, the Mexican Army, commanded by Ignacio Zaragoza, consisted of around 5,000 soldiers, while the French military, led by Charles Ferdinand Latrille, was superior in both numbers and weaponry.

Why is it celebrated in the United States?

There are several theories about why this date is celebrated in the U.S. One suggests that a few years after the battle, a group of Mexicans in Texas, the birthplace of Ignacio Zaragoza 16 years before the region seceded from Mexico and became part of the United States, began commemorating the event.

"The celebration was so significant that it became a symbol for Mexicans living north of the border," explained National Geographic.

Over time, authorities in those regions began to formally recognize the holiday. However, it wasn't until 1989 that Cinco de Mayo gained nationwide prominence. That year, President George H. W. Bush gave a speech in the White House Rose Garden, where he called for "remembering our close friendship with Mexico and honoring the many contributions Mexican Americans have made to our nation."