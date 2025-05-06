Pro-Palestinian protesters take over the University of Washington in Seattle and clash with police

Published by Juan Peña 6 de mayo, 2025

A coordinated group of protesters has occupied part of the University of Washington campus in Seattle. Linked to the Antifa movement and with a distinctly left-wing ideology, the protesters are demanding that the university cut ties with Boeing, which they accuse of collaborating with the State of Israel through supply contracts.

Protesters have taken up positions throughout Monday afternoon on campus, especially around the university's Interdisciplinary Engineering building. They did so with pro-Palestinian proclamations and in condemnation of Israel's military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

Shortly thereafter, as the sun went down on the city of Seattle, protesters erected barricades and even went so far as to set fire to some trash cans. The demonstrators made a series of demands of a markedly anti-Israeli nature, in support of Hamas terrorists and extolling the October 7 massacres.

"We took over this building amid the current renewed wave of the student intifada, following the uprising of student action for Palestine after the heroic victory of the Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, which shattered the illusion of Zionist-imperialist domination and brought Palestine to the forefront for all justice-loving peoples of the world," the rioters wrote in a manifesto.

Police were deployed on campus to keep the protesters at bay. They are Seattle Police Department officers as well as Washington State troopers.

While there are videos showing some clashes between law enforcement and protesters, there is no indication yet that police have removed violent protesters or made arrests in significant numbers.

For its part, the University of Washington has condemned the protesters' vandalism. "The UW is committed to maintaining a safe learning and research environment, and strongly condemns this illegal occupation of the building," a university spokesperson said in a statement.

The same spokesman condemned "anti-Semitic" statements made by the protesters and says he has suspended a group of the students who instigated the vandalism. "The University will not be intimidated by this type of offensive and destructive behavior and will continue to oppose anti-Semitism in all its forms," the statement added.