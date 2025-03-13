Published by Alejandro Baños 13 de marzo, 2025

Former NBA player Oliver Miller, who had been battling cancer for some time, passed away at the age of 54. In addition to his career in the NBA, he also gained professional experience outside of the league.

Known as "The Big O," Miller will be remembered as one of the most heaviest players in NBA history, standing 6′ 9″ tall and weighing an average of 279 pounds.

He played nine seasons in the NBA with six different teams: Phoenix Suns (selected him in the 1992 Draft), Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Some of the franchises, such as the Raptors or the Timberwolves, released statements mourning Miller's death, as did his college team, the Arkansas Razorbacks.

"The Timberwolves organization is deeply saddened to learn of Oliver Miller's passing. We express our heartfelt condolences to Oliver's family and friends," wrote the Minnesota franchise.

"The Toronto Raptors are saddened to learn of the passing of Oliver Miller, who spent three seasons with our organization. He holds a special place in our history as a member of our inaugural team in 1995, and we are so grateful for all his contributions. We send our deepest condolences to the Miller family," the Canadian franchise stated.

Outside the NBA, Miller played in Europe, China, Puerto Rico and lower levels of U.S. basketball, in addition to playing for the Harlem Globetrotters.