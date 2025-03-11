DC removes Black Lives Matter Plaza

Published by Williams Perdomo 11 de marzo, 2025

Crews began working Monday to remove Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C. The process is estimated to take about six weeks, and the words will be replaced by a series of murals, the number of which has not been specified, funded by the city.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, reported last week the decision to remove the plaza and replace it with a mural for the country's 250th anniversary.

The announcement came after Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.), introduced a bill in Congress that calls to withhold federal funding to the city if Black Lives Matter Plaza is allowed to remain.

"The mural inspired millions and helped our city through a very painful period," Bowser said in a brief statement posted on X.

She referenced the mural's installation in 2020, when riots erupted over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"But now we can’t afford to be distracted by meaningless congressional interference. The devastating impacts of the federal job cuts must be our number one concern," Bowser said.