The Vatican released the first audio of Pope Francis since his hospitalization

Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 6 de marzo, 2025

The Holy See released Thursday the first audio message from Pope Francis since his hospitalization last Feb. 14. Recorded at the beginning of the Rosary celebrated every evening in St. Peter's Square since Monday, Feb. 24, the Supreme Pontiff's brief message was a gesture of gratitude to the faithful who have prayed tirelessly for his health.

"I thank you with all my heart for the prayers you are making for my health from the Square, I accompany you from here. May God bless you and may the Virgin take care of you. Thank you", Francis expressed with a voice that, although weakened, transmitted warmth and hope.

The audio was shared by the Vatican during the night prayer that gathers hundreds of people to pray for the recovery of the leader of the Catholic Church.

The 88-year-old Argentine Jesuit has been hospitalized for 21 days at Gemelli hospital in Rome due to bronchitis that evolved into double pneumonia. Since his admission, he had not made any public appearances.

Although brief, his words resonated strongly with those present in St. Peter's Square, who have kept a daily vigil since late February.

The Pope's health has been a topic of worldwide attention since his hospitalization, and this message represents an encouraging sign of his condition.

The nightly Rosary in St. Peter's Square will continue, the Vatican said, as a show of solidarity and faith while Francis recovers.