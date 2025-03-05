ICE and FBI arrest high-ranking leader of MS-13 criminal organization

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 5 de marzo, 2025

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported that it arrested David Alejandro Orellana-Alemán, who was charged in his home country with firearm possession, extortion and terrorist affiliation. Authorities stated that Orellana-Alemán is a high-ranking leader of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13).

The arrest occurred during an operation that also involved the FBI in Hyattsville, Md.

"The apprehension of David Alejandro Orellana-Aleman strikes a significant blow to the leadership and organization of the MS-13 terrorist organization," said Matthew Elliston, acting director of ICE's Detention and Removal Operations Field Office.

"This arrest speaks volumes about the cooperation enjoyed between ICE and the FBI. We will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing illegal alien offenders from our communities," Elliston added.

According to ICE, Orellana-Alemán controlled the operation of MS-13 groups in the United States, Mexico and Europe.

Similarly, authorities explained that authorities in El Salvador arrested Orellana-Alemán on Dec. 1, 2016, and charged him with possession of a firearm, extortion and terrorist affiliation as a documented member of MS-13.

Orellana-Alemán illegally entered the United States on an unknown date, at an unknown location and without being inspected, admitted or paroled by a U.S. immigration officer.

The Prince George's County Police Department arrested Orellana-Alemán on Dec. 9, 2024, and charged him with driving without a license. He currently remains in ICE custody following his arrest.