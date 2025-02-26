Texas: immigration operation in Colony Ridge concludes with 118 arrests

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 26 de febrero, 2025

Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported that a special operation in Colony Ridge, Texas, ended with at least 118 arrests.

"Charges and convictions of those arrested include criminal sexual conduct, homicide, theft, negligent manslaughter, child sexual abuse, crimes of moral turpitude, weapons offenses and drug offenses," ICE detailed in a brief statement.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott thanked the agents for their work and maintained that they must remain vigilant about the situation in this community, which was described by authorities as "known for cartel activity and illegal alien population."

"Thanks to ICE, HSI & the Texas Dept. of Public Safety for cracking down on this illegal immigrant hotbed. We must remain vigilant about this neighborhood," Abbott stressed on social media.

On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced security operations at Colony Ridge. He maintained that the goal was to deal with criminals and illegal immigrants.

"Texas DPS Troopers & Special Agents are assisting Homeland Security Investigations, with an operation in Colony Ridge this morning," Abbott wrote on X.

A gang member deported seven times and charged with murder was arrested

In the operation, one of the most talked about cases was that of a Salvadoran gang member, identified as Miguel Perez, who was arrested after a chase that ended in a shootout. Liberty County officials explained that Perez is a confirmed member of the MS-13 gang. In addition, it was learned that the man has been deported from the country at least seven times.

But that's not the only case, later Breitbart News reviewed that another illegal Salvadoran immigrant deported three times and facing charges of repeated sexual abuse of a child in Plum Grove, Texas, was arrested during the Colony Ridge raids.