Larry Dolan, owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers, dies at 94

Larry Dolan, owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers, has died at age 94. The information was confirmed by the team, which did not elaborate on the causes of death.

The team recalled that Dolan purchased the Cleveland Baseball Club on Feb. 15, 2000, from Richard Jacobs. The 2025 season marks the 26th year of Dolan family ownership.

"The longest and one of the most successful tenures in franchise history," the team highlighted.

In 2019, his and his family's commitment was honored when the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards presented them with the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of their dedication to growing the sport in the Cleveland community, MLB recalled.

"My father used to say, 'Whatever we do with the team doesn't matter if we don't positively impact the lives of people in our community, especially young people,'" Dolan said upon receiving the recognition.