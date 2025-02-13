Alex Bregman, a new Boston Red Sox player

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 13 de febrero, 2025

After concluding his time with MLB's Houston Astros—the only team he has played for in his career so far—Alex Bregman has found a new home. The third baseman signed a three-year, $120 million contract with the Boston Red Sox.

According to a source close to the deal, which was finalized Wednesday night, Bregman had several offers as one of the most highly rated free agents but ultimately decided to don the Red Sox jersey.

Specifically, the two offers came from Detroit and Chicago. The Tigers offered him $171.5 million for six years, while the Cubs proposed a four-year deal worth $120 million, the same amount that Boston offered him.

The slugger will head to Massachusetts with the goal of leading the Red Sox back to the top. The team has not won the World Series since 2018, despite having nine titles in their history, making them one of the most successful teams in MLB.

With the Astros, Bregman won the 2017 and 2022 World Series.