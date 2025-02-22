Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer quits his defense: 'Under no circumstances can I continue'

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 22 de febrero, 2025

One of the lawyers making up the defense for disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs will no longer be on the case. According to People magazine, Anthony Ricco, who until now defended Combs, has asked to leave the legal team.

According to People, Anthony Ricco did not provide a concrete reason in his request. He merely assured that "under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel."

A judge will have to grant the motion for counsel before he is officially removed from the case. Combs would continue to have five other attorneys defending him in his federal sex trafficking case. The team is led by Marc Agnifilo.

"This motion for withdrawal of counsel, if granted, will not result in a delay of the current schedule for the commencement of jury selection and trial, or the current schedules for pretrial briefing of legal issues," Ricco wrote in his filing. "As a result, there will be no lapse in representation, as Sean Combs will continue to be represented by five other attorneys of record."

Meanwhile, the rapper remains locked up in New York's Metropolitan Prison, one of the most notorious prisons in the country. Rumors about the case continue to swirl, with the allegations against Diddy becoming more and more grotesque.