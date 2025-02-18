Customs and Border Protection aircraft under attack: Six laser incidents in four months

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 18 de febrero, 2025

Customs and Border Protection reported at least six separate incidents over the past four months in which air interdiction agents, assigned to air and maritime operations across the country, were forced to perform evasive maneuvers after being targeted by laser beams.

"In each incident the crew and aircraft were struck by a laser while performing border security operations," CBP explained in a recent briefing note.

In this regard, authorities explained that the most recent incident occurred about 13 miles west of McAllen International Airport on February 9. While on patrol, an AS-350 helicopter was struck three times by a laser originating from a vehicle in Mexican territory.

Similarly, it was reported that on Jan. 9, another incident involved an AS-350 helicopter in Jacksonville, Florida, leading to the arrest of an individual who now faces state felony charges for pointing a laser at the aircraft.

No pilots or crew members were injured in these incidents, and the laser sightings are under investigation.

"When laser beams are aimed at any piloted aircraft, whether military or commercial, what might seem like a tiny beam on the ground can blind aircrew, potentially causing a midair collision or other incident," CBP explained.