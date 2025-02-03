Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 3 de febrero, 2025

An internal memo released by the New York Post revealed that various Mexican drug cartels ordered their ranks to attack the U.S. Border Patrol with kamikaze drones, in response to President Donald Trump's attempts to solve the border chaos and the influx of different types of drugs from Mexico.

According to the memo, titled "Officer Safety Alert," the leaders of these cartels focus their attacks on Border Patrol and Department of Defense agents. The document also calls on personnel from both agencies to remain vigilant at all times against the possibility of an attack, while the U.S. federal authority reinforces security at the southern border. The memo instructs personnel from both agencies not only to report drone sightings, but also to carry first aid supplies in the event of an attack.

According to Mexican authorities, kamikaze drone strikes are part of the modus operandi of some of the country's most dangerous cartels, which executed 260 such attacks against security agents in 2023. While there were no deaths, 42 agents were seriously injured in what is the umpteenth demonstration of the power of these criminal groups in the Latin American country.

U.S.-Mexico agreement

The memo, from a government security agency that was not identified, was published just hours before the U.S. and Mexican governments agreed to deploy 10.000 Mexican military personnel to the northern border to reinforce its security and block drug trafficking. As part of this agreement, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum declared that the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration would be put on hold.

On January 19, Trump ordered to classify Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, in what several experts described as an inevitable decision given the power of such criminal groups within Mexico and the difficulties that have arisen in attempting to neutralize their operations inside and outside Mexican territory.