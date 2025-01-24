Costco refuses to assess the risks of its DEI programs and defends 'respect and inclusion'

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 24 de enero, 2025

The Costco board of directors decided to continue diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, and rejected a proposal that sought to assess the risks associated with these policies. The move was prompted by the National Center for Public Policy Research, a conservative group that has asked several companies to reconsider their DEI initiatives.

In a unanimous vote, the board urged shareholders to oppose the motion, stressing that Costco will continue to prioritize what they called "respect and inclusion" in its business operations.

In asking for explanations, the board explained in a statement, "The report requested by this proposal would not provide meaningful additional information."

'Why rock the boat? It's sailing very nicely'

Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData's retail division, noted, "I think people generally have confidence in Costco's management, and there's an attitude of 'Why rock the boat? It's sailing very nicely.'"

The days under the new Trump administration have seen a push to evaluate and question DEI initiatives and their effectiveness in the federal government, leaving many surprised due to the monetary drain on departments with virtually no priority tasks.

Some large companies such as McDonald's, Amazon, Meta, Nissan, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Boeing, and Walmart have reported on their decisions to end progressive and DEI policies that they pushed in recent years.