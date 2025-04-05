ICE arrests 133 illegal immigrants, including three convicted murderers, during New York raid

Published by Williams Perdomo 5 de abril, 2025

Authorities reported that they detained 133 illegal immigrants during an operation in western, central and northern New York. The operation took place March 24-28 and was reported this Friday.

"By leveraging our federal partnerships and intelligence-driven investigations, ICE continues to carry out its mission in a way that best serves national security, public safety and border security," said Philip Rhoney, acting deputy director of ICE's Detention and Removal Operations Field Office in Buffalo.

In a statement, officials explained that ICE and its federal partners focused their efforts in and around the Buffalo area, but operations were spread throughout western and upstate New York.

The operations resulted in the arrests of 84 undocumented immigrants from the Buffalo and Rochester areas, and 49 from Syracuse, Albany, Rouses Point and Massena.

According to the registry, of those arrested, 20 had criminal records, including three who had been convicted of murder. Nine of the arrests were of foreign nationals who had previously been deported from the country.