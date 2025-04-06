France: Versailles opens its hidden halls to celebrate 150 years of the Third Republic

Published by Sabrina Martin 6 de abril, 2025

In a historic commemoration, the Palace of Versailles, emblem of the French monarchy, opened its doors to its most secret rooms to celebrate 150 years since the establishment of the French Third Republic. This event offers a unique opportunity for visitors to explore spaces that normally remain closed to the public, revealing a pivotal chapter in the country's political history.

Tour of the historic halls of the Third Republic.

Visitors now have the opportunity to tour emblematic places that were key to the establishment of the Republic. Among them, the Congress Hall and the apartment of the President of Congress, areas that usually remain closed. These spaces witnessed one of the most significant stages in the history of France, when Versailles became a refuge for the Republican Government during the popular uprising at the end of the 19th century.

In addition, the historic Royal Opera, known for being the setting for the wedding of Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette, was also used during the Third Republic as the site of important parliamentary meetings, reaffirming Versailles' link to crucial moments in French politics.

The Third Republic and its legacy at Versailles

The 150th anniversary celebration underscores not only the historical importance of the Third Republic, but also the pivotal role played by the Palace of Versailles in the consolidation of democracy in France. It was here that the creation of the Senate and the National Assembly was established, and where key aspects of the new Republic were defined, such as the election of the president by both chambers.

Christophe Leribault, president of the Public Establishment of the Palace of Versailles, highlighted the relevance of this forgotten chapter of history, which often goes unnoticed. According to Leribault, the opening of these areas of the palace is a valuable opportunity to raise awareness of Versailles in the 19th century and its connection to the republican regime, providing a unique insight into this place that remains a pillar of national identity.

Versailles: A heritage for all French people

With more than 8.4 million visitors annually, 80% of whom are foreign tourists, the Palace of Versailles remains one of the most important destinations in France. However, the opening of these new areas seeks to attract more French and Parisian visitors, inviting them to explore and connect with this place steeped in history. In addition, it seeks to provide an educational opportunity for students and school groups visiting the palace.