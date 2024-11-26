Walmart steps back from its progressive agenda and reverses its DEI initiatives

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 26 de noviembre, 2024

Walmart is backtracking on its progressive agenda. The company reported that it will reverse several of its diversity, equity and inclusion policies. For example, it was learned that the company will not renew a five-year commitment to a racial equity center established in 2020 after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police. In addition, it will stop participating in an LGBT rights index.

In matters of race or gender, the company will now not give priority treatment on those grounds.

Similarly, Walmart confirmed to The Associated Press that it will not ship transgender-themed products aimed at minors.

The company will said that it "will better monitor its third-party marketplace items to make sure they don’t feature sexual and transgender products aimed at minors. That would include chest binders intended for youth who are going through a gender change."

In that regard, it was learned that they will also review subsidies to Pride events. The aim, the company explained, is to ensure that it is not financially supporting sexualized content that may be inappropriate for children.

"the company wants to makes sure a family pavilion is not next to a drag show at a Pride event," the agency highlighted.

Walmart will also eliminate quotas on its professionals based on race or gender. It appeals that it has always been a company that has focused on helping the country's economic growth and being a company for all Americans.

"Our purpose, to help people save money and live better, has been at our core since our founding 62 years ago and continues to guide us today. We can deliver on it because we are willing to change alongside our associates and customers who represent all of America," Walmart detailed in a statement to ABC News.

The move was celebrated by conservatives. For example, noted activist Robby Starbuck told X that he was in talks with the company. He detailed that Walmart also pledged not to use the term "Latinx" in its official communications to refer to Hispanics.

"I have to give their executives major credit because this will send shockwaves throughout corporate America. This is the biggest win yet for our movement to end wokeness in corporate America," Starbuck wrote on the social network.