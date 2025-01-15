Meta to cut 5% of its staff based on job 'performance'

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 14 de enero, 2025

Meta will cut 5% of its workforce. Bloomberg had access to an internal memo announcing the decision. Affected employees are expected to be notified no later than February 10. They will also receive a "generous severance package" for their departure.

At the end of September, the company had a total of 72,000 employees, so the 5% cut would affect about 3,600.

"I’ve decided to raise the bar on performance management and move out low-performers faster," Mark Zuckerberg wrote in the memo.

“We typically manage out people who aren’t meeting expectations over the course of a year," the Meta CEO explained, adding that from now on, they will implement "more extensive performance-based cuts during this cycle."

At the same time, Zuckerberg specified that not all employees who "did not meet expectations in the last period" would be laid off. The cut will not affect those with whom the company is "optimistic" about future performance.

Since Donald Trump won the November 5 presidential election, Meta has made major announcements about the company's future. Notable among them were the elimination of the fact-checking system and cuts to the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) team and related programs.

Zuckerberg even met with the president-elect on at least two occasions recently, both at Mar-a-Lago.