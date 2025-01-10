Zuckerberg reveals details about the Biden administration's requests to censor content during the pandemic: shouting, insults and even a DiCaprio meme

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 10 de enero, 2025

Mark Zuckerberg took aim at the Biden administration and claimed they were forced to censor content during the pandemic. The Meta CEO was a guest on the podcast of Joe Rogan, where he explained the reasons that led him to eliminate the fact checkers from his social networks and recalled some episodes his company suffered at the hands of Biden officials.

Zuckerberg spoke at length with Rogan, who interviewed Donald Trump and JD Vance during the presidential campaign. In this episode, the businessman recounted how the government bullied his employees during the pandemic years into deleting certain information on Facebook or Instagram.

"During the Biden administration, when they were trying to get the vaccine program going (...) they also tried to censor anyone who is basically arguing against it. And they pushed us super hard to take down things that were honestly, were true," explained Zuckerberg.

"They basically pushed us and said, you know, that ‘anything saying that says vaccines might have side effects, you basically need to take down.’ And I was just like ‘We’re not going to do that, we’re clearly not going to do that, I mean that is kind of inarguably true,'" he added.

"Who is 'they,'" Rogan asked, to which Zuckerberg responded as follows, "It was people in the Biden administration."

In turn, the Meta CEO recalled that the requests were not on the best terms either. "I mean basically these people from the Biden administration would call up our team and like scream at them and curse, and it's like… these documents are, it's all kind of out there," he added.

While he clarified that he initially preferred to heed the requests because they were coming from the government at a time of crisis, Zuckerberg got fed up when they asked him to censor truthful content. They even asked them to remove a meme that mocked Leonardo DiCaprio.

"It basically got to this point where we were like, ‘no, we're not going to, we're not going to take down things that are true.' That's ridiculous", he recalled.

As for the fact checkers, he said they began to resemble something out of George Orwell's book "1984," arguing that many of those who worked on verifying content had political agendas, which ultimately ended up undermining their credibility.

"It really is a slippery slope, and it just got to a point where it's just, okay, this is destroying so much trust, especially in the United States, to have this program," he stated.