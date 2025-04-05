Trump administration plans to lay off 25% of IRS workforce

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 5 de abril, 2025

The Associated Press revealed that the administration of President Donald Trump is planning to lay off 25% of the Internal Revenue Service's (IRS) workforce, the equivalent of 20,000 employees, as part of a series of cuts that began Friday morning. Two people familiar with the situation who chose to remain anonymous told the news agency that the layoffs would begin with a 75% reduction in the agency's Office of Civil Rights and Enforcement workforce through massive layoffs. Those sources added that the IRS Office of Chief Counsel would absorb the remaining staff.

This massive staff reduction is part of the numerous efforts that the Trump administration has launched since January to realize one of the main campaign promises of the Republican leader: massive spending cuts through the dismissal of personnel or the elimination of agencies or departments that are considered a waste of money. This objective, which has been led by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has resulted in the closure of the Department of Education and even the layoff of thousands of probationary employees without U.S. civil service protection.

Part of a plan

As noted by the AP, a Treasury Department spokesman, who also chose to speak to the news agency on condition of anonymity, commented that the downsizing seen in the U.S. over the next few days is but a small part of a huge process by which the Trump administration will try to implement numerous technological innovations and structural improvements that will allow the IRS to optimize its efficiency.

In February, the agency began its downsizing, laying off nearly 7,000 probationary employees with 12 months or less of service with the IRS. Despite this, a federal judge ended up ordering the reinstatement of those workers in a ruling that sparked numerous complaints from several members of the Trump administration. Back in March, agency employees who were part of this year's tax season were notified that they would not be able to accept the early retirement offer until after April 15, which is the tax filing deadline.