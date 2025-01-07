Illegal immigrant accused of setting woman on fire in New York subway pleads not guilty

The New York Police Department released an image of the suspect NYPD / 'X'

The Guatemalan immigrant accused of setting a New York subway passenger on fire, identified by authorities as Sebastian Zapeta, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and arson charges.

In a haunting video captured and posted in late December on social media, the suspect could be seen sitting on a bench as he watched a woman burn to death in a Brooklyn subway car. Authorities arriving on the scene initially did not apprehend the alleged attacker.

The 33-year-old man was captured and later charged with one count of first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree murder and arson. The victim was identified as Debrina Kawam, a 57-year-old woman from Toms River, New Jersey.

Prosecutors said Zapeta fanned the flames towards the woman before sitting and watching her as she burned alive.

The suspect listened to the hearing thanks to an interpreter and did not speak during the 4-minute hearing. His lawyer stated that his client needed medical attention, but did not delve into details. Finally, the judge ordered his detention without bail.

If convicted, Zapeta faces a potential maximum sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

According to court documents, the illegal immigrant of Guatemalan origin told detectives earlier in the day that he was in an intoxicated state during the attack.

"I am very sorry. I didn't mean to. But I really don't know, I don't know what happened, but I'm very sorry for that woman," the suspect said, according to a transcript of his interrogation translated from Spanish to English.

During the interrogation, Zapeta also mentioned that he has severe memory problems.

Zapeta told detectives that he was drunk at the time of the murder and that he often passed out between his home and the subway platform or vice versa when he consumes alcohol.

"Sometimes, when I drink and erase the memory, and I don't known right?" the suspect said, according to the transcript. "When I wake up, I'm already in the house, already sleeping. I wake up when I'm already at home. Or there are times when I wake up, and I'm already at the train station…or on the train…"

Earlier, Jessica Tisch, commissioner of the NYPD, gave details to the press about how the attack occurred.

According to Tisch, the man slowly approached the victim, Kawam, who was asleep in a train car. The suspect then allegedly used "what we believe to be a lighter to set fire to the victim's clothing, which was completely engulfed in a matter of seconds."

The defendant is now due to appear in court again on March 12.