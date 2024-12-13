Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 13 de diciembre, 2024

The U.S. judiciary ruled Wednesday that Asif Rahman (34), an analyst with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) accused of leaking classified information about Israel's preparations to respond to an Iranian attack in October, must remain in prison until his trial begins.

The Associated Press reported that Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia reversed a ruling that would have allowed the defendant to be on restricted conditions pending trial.

Prosecutor Troy Edwards said during Wednesday's hearing that Rahman's actions were ideologically motivated, in an apparent reference to his animosity toward Israel or Jews.

Amy Jeffress, Rahman's attorney, said after the hearing that she will appeal the detention order.

Rahman worked at the U.S. embassy in Cambodia, where he was arrested by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The suspect is charged with two counts of possession and intentional transfer of information linked to national security.

The leak caused a delay in the Israeli counteroffensive against Iran



The documents were leaked last month, as Israel was preparing to launch a counteroffensive against Iran in response to nearly 200 ballistic missiles fired by the Iranians at Israeli territory last Oct. 1.

British newspaper The Times reported days before Israel's attack, which was carried out on Oct. 26, that the leak of classified Pentagon documents had postponed the Israeli counteroffensive against Iran.