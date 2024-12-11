Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 11 de diciembre, 2024

The Biden administration decided to ease sanctions on Iran and allow the regime to regain access to $10 billion in payments from Iraq, which had been frozen, two days after Donald Trump was elected president of the United States, The Washington Free Beacon reported Tuesday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated at the time that the decision had been made in the interest of the country's national security.

This measure will be in effect for 120 days. Once this term has expired, Trump, who will assume the presidency on Jan. 20, will decide whether Tehran will continue to benefit from such measures.

However, Republicans have warned about the danger posed by the Iranian regime's access to that money, since it can be used to support terrorism, advance its nuclear program and destabilize the Middle East.

Vedant Patel, a State Department spokesman, confirmed that Washington "did renew Iraq's electricity waiver for the 23rd time since 2018." However, he clarified that the Biden administration remains committed against Iran's "malign influence" in the region. He added: "Our viewpoint is that a stable, sovereign and secure Iraq is critical to these efforts."

McCaul lashed out at Biden



Republican Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, stated on X that "The House voted to eliminate these waiver authorities — twice. But the Biden administration is still waiving the sanctions, putting more money in the Iranian regime’s pockets to fund its terrorist proxies and nuclear weapons program."